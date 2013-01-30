HONG KONG Jan 30 Huaneng Power International
Inc , China's largest independent power
producer, completed its sale of a 1.5 billion yuan ($241
million) three-year dim sum bond on Wednesday, a source close to
the deal told Reuters.
"The bond was just priced," said the source. "It is finally
fixed at 3.85 percent after the guidance was lowered from the
4.25 percent area."
Huaneng Power International is the third company which has
tapped the 25 billion yuan quota granted by China's National
Development and Reform Commission to five mainland companies
last year to issue yuan bonds offshore.
Baosteel Group was the first to use up its 6.5 billion yuan
quota and China Guangdong Nuclear Power also sold a total of 3
billion yuan in dim sum bonds in October 2012 and January.
China International Capital Corporation, Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China International and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch are joint lead managers of the Huaneng deal.
The dim sum bond market saw a blazing start this year, with
nearly 10 billion yuan of orders chasing three dim sum bonds
that eventually raised a combined 2.9 billion yuan.
Following that, foreign issuers like Russian Agricultural
Bank, VTB Capital and Banco Bradesco also sold their offshore
yuan bonds.
($1 = 6.2243 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)