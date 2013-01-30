HONG KONG Jan 30 Huaneng Power International Inc , China's largest independent power producer, completed its sale of a 1.5 billion yuan ($241 million) three-year dim sum bond on Wednesday, a source close to the deal told Reuters.

"The bond was just priced," said the source. "It is finally fixed at 3.85 percent after the guidance was lowered from the 4.25 percent area."

Huaneng Power International is the third company which has tapped the 25 billion yuan quota granted by China's National Development and Reform Commission to five mainland companies last year to issue yuan bonds offshore.

Baosteel Group was the first to use up its 6.5 billion yuan quota and China Guangdong Nuclear Power also sold a total of 3 billion yuan in dim sum bonds in October 2012 and January.

China International Capital Corporation, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China International and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are joint lead managers of the Huaneng deal.

The dim sum bond market saw a blazing start this year, with nearly 10 billion yuan of orders chasing three dim sum bonds that eventually raised a combined 2.9 billion yuan.

Following that, foreign issuers like Russian Agricultural Bank, VTB Capital and Banco Bradesco also sold their offshore yuan bonds.

($1 = 6.2243 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)