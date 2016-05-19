HONG KONG May 19 The Hong Kong government on Thursday said it would launch its sixth inflation-linked bond worth up to HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion), in a move to further boost the development of the city's retail bond market.

The so-called iBond will have a tenor or three years and bond holders will be paid interest once every six months at a rate linked to inflation in Hong Kong. The minimum rate will be 1 percent.

Hong Kong's headline and underlying CPI were 3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, in 2015. The government expected headline and underlying CPI to fall to 2.3 percent and 2 percent this year.

The bond will be issued on June 20 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 21.

Bank of China Hong Kong and HSBC are lead arrangers of the deal.

($1 = 7.7655 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Sunil Nair)