HONG KONG, July 6 Hong Kong's security chief
said on Wednesday that there was no legal way a Hong Kong
bookseller who returned to the city after being detained on the
mainland could be sent back to China.
Secretary for Security Lai Tung-kwok's comments came after a
one-day trip to Beijing to meet with officials, after five Hong
Kong booksellers who went missing last year later surfaced in
mainland Chinese custody.
One of the booksellers, Lam Wing-kee, returned to Hong Kong
last month and held a press conference detailing his months of
captivity and repeated interrogations by mainland agents.
A mainland Chinese law enforcement body on Tuesday said that
Lam had violated his bail terms and criminal enforcement
measures would be triggered by his failure to return. It did not
specify what those measures might entail.
Lai said a formal request for Lam's return to China had not
been discussed at the meeting in Beijing.
"There is no legal arrangement for the transfer of a person
to the mainland authorities and the Hong Kong government will
handle all cases in accordance with the law of Hong Kong," Lai
told reporters on Wednesday.
Hong Kong officials pledged to provide any necessary police
protection for Lam, who said he had been followed by strangers
and feared for his safety. The officials said the vehicle that
was reportedly following Lam was rented by the media.
Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China,
governed by separate laws under a 1997 agreement with the
British that returned it to Chinese rule.
The controversy surrounding the Hong Kong booksellers
erupted last year when the five men associated with the Causeway
Bay Books store disappeared. The store had specialized in
gossipy books about China's leaders, including President Xi
Jinping. Such books are banned on the mainland but legal in Hong
Kong.
Two of the men, Gui Minhai and Lee Bo, held Swedish and
British passports and went missing in Thailand and Hong Kong,
respectively.
Thousands have taken to the streets in Hong Kong following
the men's disappearance, saying that Beijing has not abided by
the "one country, two systems" arrangement by which it agreed to
rule Hong Kong for 50 years.
Hong Kong officials said they would hold another meeting
with their mainland Chinese counterparts at the end of the month
to discuss the notification process for when Hong Kong residents
are detained in the mainland.
(Reporting by Sharon Shi, Hera Poon and Venus Wu; Writing by
Clare Baldwin; Editing by Michael Perry)