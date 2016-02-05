HONG KONG Feb 5 The European Parliament has
called for the immediate release of five Hong Kong booksellers
detained in China, in a case that has grabbed global headlines
and rattled the diplomatic and business community in the Asia
financial centre.
The disappearances have prompted fears that mainland Chinese
authorities may be using shadowy tactics that erode the "one
country, two systems" formula under which Hong Kong has been
governed since its return to China from British rule in 1997.
Chinese police confirmed for the first time on Thursday that
three of the five Hong Kong booksellers who went missing were
being investigated for "illegal activities" in China.
The booksellers specialize in selling and publishing gossipy
political books on China's Communist Party leaders.
The news came two weeks after their colleague, Swedish
national Gui Minhai, who disappeared from Thailand in October,
appeared on Chinese state television and made a tearful
confession to a drink-driving offence more than a decade ago.
Shortly after, Chinese authorities confirmed that Lee Bo,
65, one of the other missing booksellers and a British passport
holder, was in China after he vanished from Hong Kong weeks
earlier.
Their mysterious disappearances had sparked fears they may
have been taken by Chinese agents.
"The resolution calls for their immediate safe release. It
also calls for the immediate release of all other persons
arbitrarily arrested for exercising their rights to freedom of
expression and publication in Hong Kong," the European
Parliament said in a statement.
So far, Chinese authorities have not made any substantial
statements explaining Beijing's role in the disappearances, nor
how the men ended up in China.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said this week
that Chinese law enforcers always abide by the law.
Beijing said its law enforcement officials would never do
anything illegal, especially not overseas, and that Hong Kong
was China's domestic affair and no "foreign country has the
right to interfere" in this matter.
The "one country, two systems" formula accords Hong Kong a
degree of autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China,
including freedom of speech.
The British government is still waiting for responses to its
diplomatic requests for information and access to Lee.
Authorities including in the European Union and the United
States have expressed concerns over the disappearances.
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Nick Macfie)