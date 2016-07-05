HONG KONG, July 5 A law enforcement body in
China has warned Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee that he could
face harsher legal action for violating his bail conditions
after he was allowed to return to Hong Kong in June, a Hong Kong
newspaper reported.
A statement issued by the Ningbo Public Security Bureau said
Lam had broken his bail terms by failing to return to the
mainland for further investigation after an initial eight months
in detention, Hong Kong's Ming Pao newspaper reported.
Lam was one of five booksellers whose disappearances over
the past year have been linked to the Causeway Bay Books store
that had specialized in publishing and selling gossipy books
about China's leaders, including President Xi Jinping.
The Ningbo Public Security Bureau said unspecified criminal
enforcement measures would be triggered by his failure to
return.
The bureau did not respond immediately for comment, and Lam
could not be reached.
The South China Morning Post reported that Chinese
authorities had released a video of Lam during his time in
detention. In a video link on the newspaper's website, Lam could
be seen eating, being given a haircut and making comments.
On his return to Hong Kong last month, Lam said Lee Bo, who
went missing from Hong Kong in late December, had been abducted,
and said "cross-border enforcement actions" by mainland Chinese
authorities in Hong Kong were "not acceptable".
Lam said he was arrested last October in the southern
Chinese city of Shenzhen and blindfolded and taken to the
eastern city of Ningbo, where he was kept in a small room by
himself and repeatedly interrogated about the selling of books
banned on the mainland.
The disappearances have prompted fears that mainland Chinese
authorities may be using tactics that erode the "one country,
two systems" formula under which Hong Kong has been governed
since its return to China from British rule in 1997.
Hong Kong enjoys far wider personal freedoms and protections
than exist on the mainland. No formal extradition treaty exists
between the two jurisdictions.
Lam pulled out of a protest march in Hong Kong on July 1,
citing concerns for his personal safety after he noticed several
people following him in recent days.
Hong Kong police said after meeting Lam on Monday there was
no evidence his personal safety was at risk. They advised him to
call for police assistance if needed, a police statement said.
