LONDON, March 1 The British government said on
Tuesday it had not been granted access to a Hong Kong bookseller
and British passport holder who disappeared last year.
In a television interview with China's Phoenix Television
late on Monday, Lee Bo, a dual British and Hong Kong citizen,
said he had returned to China voluntarily and would renounce his
British citizenship.
Lee and four associates went missing over the past half
year, sparking fears that Chinese authorities had abducted some
of the men and taken them back to China.
"Despite formal requests, we have not been granted consular
access to Mr Lee," a British government spokesman said in a
statement.
