HONG KONG, March 24 A missing Hong Kong
bookseller who published books critical of China's leaders
returned to the financial hub on Thursday after a three-month
absence and said again he hadn't been kidnapped, the government
said in a statement.
Lee Bo, a British passport holder and bookseller
specialising in gossipy books on the private lives and power
struggles of China's leaders, crossed the Lok Ma Chau checkpoint
into Hong Kong escorted by an immigration official, the Hong
Kong government said in a statement.
Lee and four associates went missing over the past half
year, sparking fears Chinese authorities were overriding the
"one country, two systems" formula protecting Hong Kong's
freedoms since its return to China from British rule in 1997.
Many people in free-wheeling Hong Kong and some foreign
diplomats fear mainland agents illegally captured both Lee and
Gui Minhai, a Swedish national.
Lee, who travelled to China without his regular China travel
document, was questioned by Hong Kong immigration authorities on
his return.
"Because Lee Bo had not provided comprehensive information
on how he crossed the border, at this stage he hasn't been
arrested," the government statement said.
Immigration authorities said they would continue to
investigate whether Lee had broken any laws.
Lee told police that he had been assisted by unspecified
"friends" in getting into China and hadn't been "kidnapped",
according to the statement.
He reiterated that he'd travelled to the mainland to assist
in an investigation into Gui, who now faces charges for selling
and distributing books that are banned in China.
Lee wasn't reachable on his mobile phone for comment.
Lee, however, had earlier voiced concerns that Gui had been
taken by agents from China for "political reasons", according to
a series of personal emails reviewed by Reuters.
Chinese authorities have declined to clarify key details of
the disappearances and investigation into Gui, but said law
enforcement officials would never do anything illegal,
especially not overseas.
