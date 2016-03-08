By Anne Marie Roantree
| HONG KONG, March 9
emails reviewed by Reuters, Hong Kong bookseller Lee Bo,
specialising in gossipy publications about Chinese leaders, said
he feared a missing colleague had been taken by agents from
China for "political reasons".
Lee himself went missing in December, weeks after he sent
the emails to the daughter of his colleague, Gui Minhai, who is
still being held in China.
"We fear that he (Gui) was taken by special agents from
China for political reasons," Lee said in one of the emails
dated Nov. 10.
Many people in Hong Kong and some foreign diplomats fear
mainland agents illegally captured both Lee, a Hong Kong citizen
and British passport holder, and Gui, a Swedish national.
The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, an agency of China's
State Council, did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. China has said its law enforcement officials would
never do anything illegal, especially not overseas.
Lee and four associates went missing over the past half year,
sparking fears Chinese authorities were overriding the "one
country, two systems" formula protecting Hong Kong's freedoms
since its return to China from British rule in 1997.
Lee said on Chinese television last week that he had not
been kidnapped but had sneaked into China illegally to help with
an investigation. Mainland authorities were treating him well,
he added.
He also said he planned to renounce his British citizenship.
His statement came after a British Foreign Office report
last month said it was likely Lee had been "involuntarily
removed" to mainland China from Hong Kong.
Gui, Lee and another colleague remain in custody at an
undisclosed location in mainland China. In a tearful confession
on Chinese state television in mid-January, Gui said he had
voluntarily turned himself in to mainland authorities.
His daughter, Angela Gui, told Reuters at the time the
confession appeared "ridiculous" and contrived. Angela Gui, who
was born and raised in Sweden and is now studying in Britain,
told Reuters she believed Lee had been pressured into making the
confession.
Lee wrote an email to Angela Gui asking if she knew that her
father, who disappeared from the Thai beach town of Pattaya last
October, had been missing for more than 20 days.
In the series of emails forwarded to Reuters by Angela Gui,
dated from Nov. 10-15, Lee appealed to her to take her father's
disappearance to international human rights groups.
"According to (Gui's wife's) words retold by the watchman of
the building, he left the apartment with several men who claimed
to be his friends," Lee said in the email.
"Perhaps you can do something, and there are a lot of
(Gui's) friends ready to help if you need them. Do tell me what
you think and what you want us to do."
Lee, who is at an undisclosed location in mainland China,
could not be reached to verify the contents of the emails in his
name.
Two of Lee's colleagues returned to Hong Kong on Friday and
Sunday, refusing to discuss their cases. They also asked police
in the city to dismiss their missing person reports.
