By David Brunnstrom
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 24 The daughter of a Hong
Kong-based bookseller detained in China took her campaign for
his release to Washington on Tuesday, appealing for help in
pressing China for information as to his status and to release
him.
Angela Gui told a hearing of the Congressional-Executive
Commission on China that her father, Gui Minhai, a naturalized
Swedish citizen, had been detained for eight months without
trial and was being denied consular access or legal
representation.
"I still haven't been told where he is, how he is being
treated, or what his legal status is - which is especially
shocking in light of the fact that my father holds Swedish, and
only Swedish, citizenship," she said.
The commission was created by Congress in 2000 to monitor
human rights in China.
Gui Minhai disappeared in Thailand in October and
subsequently appeared in a tearful confession broadcast on
Chinese state television in January in which he said he had
voluntarily turned himself in to mainland authorities and had
been detained for "illegal book trading." {nL3N16839K]
Angela Gui, who was born and raised in Sweden and is now
studying in Britain, said the confession was "clearly staged"
and that her father was in "unofficial and illegal detention."
She appealed for support in working with Sweden and other
governments to secure his release, or if he was suspected of a
real crime, for details of his detention and proof that his case
was being handled in accordance with legal procedures.
"I also want to ask the United States to take every
opportunity to ask China for information on my father's status,
as well as urge that he be freed immediately," she said.
"The U.S., Sweden, and other countries concerned about these
developments need to work to make sure that Chinese authorities
are not allowed to carry out illegal operations on foreign
soil."
The disappearance of Gui Minhai and four associates who sold
books critical of Chinese leaders sparked fears that Chinese
authorities were overriding the "one country, two systems"
formula protecting Hong Kong's freedoms since its return to
China from British rule in 1997.
In February the United States called on China to clarify the
status of the booksellers.
Many in Hong Kong and some foreign diplomats suspect they
were illegally abducted by mainland agents. China has denied any
wrongdoing.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)