(Corrects timeframe in paragraph nine)
WASHINGTON Feb 1 The United States called on
China on Monday to clarify the status of five missing Hong Kong
booksellers, saying the case raised serious questions about
China's commitment to Hong Kong's autonomy under the one
country, two systems framework.
The booksellers, including Lee Bo, 65, a dual British and
Chinese national and owner of a publisher and bookstore
specializing in books critical of China's Communist Party
leaders, are believed by many to have been abducted by mainland
agents.
U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby told a regular
news briefing the United States was "deeply concerned."
"These cases ... raise serious questions about China's
commitment to Hong Kong's autonomy under the one country, two
systems framework, as well as its respect for the protection of
universal human rights and fundamental freedoms," he said.
"We urge China to clarify the current status of all five
individuals and the circumstances surrounding their
disappearances and to allow them to return to their homes."
The British government is still waiting for responses to its
diplomatic requests for information and access to Lee, who
disappeared from Hong Kong on Dec. 30.
Lee's wife visited him in a mainland guesthouse on Jan. 23
and issued a statement saying he was healthy and in good
spirits, and that he was a witness in an investigation.
Four other booksellers are believed to be still in mainland
detention, including Swedish national Gui Min-hai, who
disappeared from the Thai resort town of Pattaya last October.
Gui surfaced on Chinese state television last month, stating
he had voluntarily turned himself into Chinese authorities over
a fatal drunken driving case more than a decade ago.
The disappearances have prompted fears that mainland Chinese
authorities may be using shadowy tactics that erode the one
country, two systems formula under which Hong Kong has been
governed since its return to China from British rule in 1997.
Britain handed Hong Kong back to China under agreements that
its broad freedoms, way of life and vaunted legal system would
remain unchanged for 50 years.
Chinese authorities have not responded to multiple requests
for comment from Reuters, nor have they made any substantial
statements explaining Beijing's role in the disappearances or
the fate of the men.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Peter Cooney)