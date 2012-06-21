June 21 Hong Kong posted a HK$48.2 billion
($6.21 billion) balance of payments (BOP) surplus, representing
10.3 percent of GDP, for the first quarter of 2012, government
data showed on Thursday.
Q1 2012 Q4 2011
Balance of payments (HK$) 48.2 bln 49.8 bln
Current account (HK$) 1.7 bln 24.3 bln^
^ Revised
LINKS
To view the full details of the balance of payments and
international investment position statistics, see the Hong Kong
government website at:
here
($1 = 7.7586 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris
Lewis)