HONG KONG, April 13 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday seven
companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market.
The following is a table regarding share buybacks:
Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Securities Highest Lowest
Repurchase Repurchased Price per Price per
share share
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/04/12 446,000 HK$3.70 N/A
BILLION IND 2016/04/12 1,010,000 HK$4.60 HK$4.52
GOLDEN EAGLE 2016/04/12 173,000 HK$8.96 HK$8.93
MACAU LEGEND 2016/04/12 345,000 HK$1.07 HK$1.06
PW MEDTECH 2016/04/12 3,764,000 HK$1.92 HK$1.89
SEA HOLDINGS 2016/04/12 366,000 HK$22.20 HK$21.55
SPRINGLAND 2016/04/12 1,555,000 HK$1.52 HK$1.48
(Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)