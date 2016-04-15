HONG KONG, April 15 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday seven companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Highest Lowest Repurchases Securities price per price per Repurchased share share securities purchased ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ALLIED PPT (HK) 2016/04/14 200,000 HK$1.50 N/A ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/04/14 176,000 HK$3.76 HK$3.74 BILLION IND 2016/04/14 206,000 HK$4.78 HK$4.62 DINGYI GP INV 2016/04/14 500,000 HK$0.68 N/A GOLDEN EAGLE 2016/04/14 405,000 HK$8.96 HK$8.87 SUN HUNG KAI CO 2016/04/14 40,000 HK$4.58 HK$4.57 SUNLIGHT REIT 2016/04/14 298,000 HK$4.083 N/A For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)