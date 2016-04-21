HONG KONG, April 21 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday eight
companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market.
The following is a table regarding share buybacks:
Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Highest price Lowest price
Repurchased Securities per share per share
Repurchased
--- --- --- --- --- ---
ALLIED PPT (HK) 2016/04/20 190,000 HK$1.48 N/A
ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/04/20 48,000 HK$4.08 N/A
BILLION IND 2016/04/20 50,000 HK$4.84 HK$4.77
BWI INT'L 2016/04/20 1,804,000 HK$0.211 HK$0.207
CHINA METAL 2016/04/20 74,000 HK$2.31 HK$2.28
CONCORD NE 2016/04/20 1,350,000 HK$0.42 HK$0.41
DINGYI GP INV 2016/04/20 150,000 HK$0.67 N/A
LOGAN PPT 2016/04/20 3,134,000 HK$2.93 HK$2.85
For full statement please click:
here
(Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)