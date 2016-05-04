HONG KONG, May 4 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday 11 companies had
repurchased their ordinary shares in the market.
The following is a table regarding share buybacks:
Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Highest price Lowest price
Repurchased Securities per share per share
Repurchased
--- --- --- --- --- ---
ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/05/03 164,000 HK$4.05 HK$4.00
BAIOO 2016/05/03 438,000 HK$0.455 N/A
BILLION IND 2016/05/03 800,000 HK$4.90 HK$4.78
CHINA AOYUAN 2016/05/03 1,900,000 HK$1.56 HK$1.54
CHINA WATER 2016/05/03 200,000 HK$3.87 HK$3.85
CONSUN PHARMA 2016/05/03 250,000 HK$3.84 HK$3.80
GOLDEN EAGLE 2016/05/03 151,000 HK$8.95 HK$8.94
HARMONICARE 2016/05/03 700,000 HK$5.80 HK$5.59
SMI HOLDINGS 2016/04/29 5,000,000 HK$0.74 N/A
SUN HUNG KAI CO 2016/05/03 20,000 HK$4.58 HK$4.57
WING ON CO 2016/05/03 18,000 HK$22.90 HK$22.65
(Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)