UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
HONG KONG, May 10 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Tuesday 13 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Highest price Lowest price Repurchased Securities per share per share Repurchased --- --- --- --- --- --- ALLIED GROUP 2016/05/09 4,000 HK$38.00 N/A ALLIED PPT (HK) 2016/05/09 1,000,000 HK$1.44 N/A ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/05/09 192,000 HK$4.00 HK$3.93 BAIOO 2016/05/09 420,000 HK$0.48 HK$0.47 BILLION IND 2016/05/09 20,000 HK$4.90 HK$4.83 CHINA AOYUAN 2016/05/09 2,700,000 HK$1.63 HK$1.60 CHINA TRAVEL HK 2016/05/09 5,094,000 HK$2.22 HK$2.16 CHINA WATER 2016/05/09 420,000 HK$4.00 HK$3.96 COGOBUY 2016/05/09 1,694,000 HK$10.68 HK$10.54 CONSUN PHARMA 2016/05/09 238,000 HK$4.06 HK$4.00 GOLDEN EAGLE 2016/05/09 64,000 HK$8.53 HK$8.48 HARMONICARE 2016/05/09 300,000 HK$5.80 HK$5.75 TRAD CHI MED 2016/05/09 1,860,000 HK$3.60 HK$3.56 For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner