BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
HONG KONG, Sept 30 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday eight companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- CHINA WATER 2013/09/27 1,134,000 HK$2.84 N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- DESON DEV INT'L 2013/09/27 100,000 HK$0.64 N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- FIRST PACIFIC 2013/09/27 500,000 HK$8.65 N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL ELEC H 2013/09/27 100,000 HK$0.98 N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- PLAYMATES 2013/09/27 30,000 HK$8.55 N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- SBI HLDGS-DRS 2013/09/27 240 JPY1,338.0 N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- SOCAM DEV 2013/09/27 1,390,000 HK$8.98 N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- SUN HUNG KAI CO 2013/09/27 160,000 HK$4.22 N/A ============================================================== For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jane Baird)
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .