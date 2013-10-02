HONG KONG, Oct 2 The Hong Kong stock exchange
said on Wednesday five companies had repurchased their ordinary
shares in the market.
The following is a table regarding share buybacks:
No. of Highest Lowest
Company name Date of Securities Price Price
(Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share
----------- ---------- ----------- --------- ---------
CHINA WATER 2013/09/30 1,452,000 HK$2.95 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
DESON DEV INT'L 2013/09/30 300,000 HK$0.63 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
FIRST PACIFIC 2013/09/30 958,000 HK$8.55 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
LIFESTYLE INT'L 2013/09/30 63,000 HK$16.14 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
SUN HUNG KAI CO 2013/09/30 30,000 HK$4.1 N/A
=============================================================
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)