HONG KONG, Oct 3 The Hong Kong stock exchange
said on Thursday two companies had repurchased their ordinary
shares in the market.
The following is a table regarding share buybacks:
No. of Highest Lowest
Company name Date of Securities Price Price
(Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share
----------- ---------- ----------- --------- ---------
CHINA WATER 2013/10/02 50,000 HK$2.98 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
FIRST PACIFIC 2013/10/02 500,000 HK$8.53 N/A
=============================================================
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)