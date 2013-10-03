HONG KONG, Oct 3 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday two companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- CHINA WATER 2013/10/02 50,000 HK$2.98 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- FIRST PACIFIC 2013/10/02 500,000 HK$8.53 N/A ============================================================= For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)