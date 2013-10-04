HONG KONG, Oct 4 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday four companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- CHINA WATER 2013/10/03 1,130,000 HK$3.01 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- FIRST PACIFIC 2013/10/03 500,000 HK$8.52 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL ELEC H 2013/10/03 52,000 HK$0.98 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- PLAYMATES 2013/10/03 270,000 HK$8.76 N/A ============================================================= For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)