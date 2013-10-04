HONG KONG, Oct 4 The Hong Kong stock exchange
said on Friday four companies had repurchased their ordinary
shares in the market.
The following is a table regarding share buybacks:
No. of Highest Lowest
Company name Date of Securities Price Price
(Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share
----------- ---------- ----------- --------- ---------
CHINA WATER 2013/10/03 1,130,000 HK$3.01 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
FIRST PACIFIC 2013/10/03 500,000 HK$8.52 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
NATIONAL ELEC H 2013/10/03 52,000 HK$0.98 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
PLAYMATES 2013/10/03 270,000 HK$8.76 N/A
=============================================================
For full statement please click:
here
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)