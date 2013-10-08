HONG KONG, Oct 8 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Tuesday two companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- CHINA WATER 2013/10/07 700,000 HK$3.02 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- LIFESTYLE INT'L 2013/10/07 576,500 HK$16 N/A ============================================================= For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)