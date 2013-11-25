HONG KONG Nov 25 The Hong Kong stock exchange
said on Monday seven companies had repurchased their ordinary
shares in the market.
The following is a table regarding share buybacks:
No. of Highest Lowest
Company name Date of Securities Price Price
(Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share
----------- ---------- ----------- --------- ---------
COL CAPITAL 2013-11-22 60,000 HK$2.1 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
FANTASIA 2013-11-22 15,999,000 HK$1.5 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
GOLDEN EAGLE 2013-11-22 7,000,000 HK$10.48 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
HOPSON DEV HOLD 2013-11-22 932,000 HK$9.5 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
IPE GROUP 2013-11-22 350,000 HK$0.52 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
ROAD KING INFRA 2013-11-22 100,000 HK$7.45 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
SBI HLDGS-DRS 2013-11-22 740 JPY1,390.0 N/A
=============================================================
For full statement please click:
here
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu)