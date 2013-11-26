Nov 26 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Tuesday four companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market.

The following is a table regarding share buybacks:

No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- COL CAPITAL 2013/11/25 4,000 HK$2.05 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- GOLDEN EAGLE 2013/11/25 1,133,000 HK$10.3 HK$10.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- IPE GROUP 2013/11/25 900,000 HK$0.52 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- SBI HLDGS-DRS 2013/11/25 580 JPY1,390.0 N/A ============================================================= For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)