BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
HONG KONG, April 14 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday seven companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (stock code) Repurchases Securities Price per Price per Repurchased share share ASIA FINANCIAL 13/04/2016 262,000 HK$3.75 HK$3.72 BILLION IND 13/04/2016 746,000 HK$4.69 HK$4.59 GOLDEN EAGLE 13/04/2016 168,000 HK$8.95 HK$8.92 MACAU LEGEND 13/04/2016 1,100,000 HK$1.1 N/A SEA HOLDINGS 13/04/2016 12,000 HK$22.25 N/A SUNLIGHT REIT 13/04/2016 344,000 HK$4.0874 N/A TRAD CHI MED 13/04/2016 3,000,000 HK$3.77 HK$3.71 For full statement please click bit.ly/1MvfTdx (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi