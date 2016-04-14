HONG KONG, April 14 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday seven companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (stock code) Repurchases Securities Price per Price per Repurchased share share ASIA FINANCIAL 13/04/2016 262,000 HK$3.75 HK$3.72 BILLION IND 13/04/2016 746,000 HK$4.69 HK$4.59 GOLDEN EAGLE 13/04/2016 168,000 HK$8.95 HK$8.92 MACAU LEGEND 13/04/2016 1,100,000 HK$1.1 N/A SEA HOLDINGS 13/04/2016 12,000 HK$22.25 N/A SUNLIGHT REIT 13/04/2016 344,000 HK$4.0874 N/A TRAD CHI MED 13/04/2016 3,000,000 HK$3.77 HK$3.71 For full statement please click bit.ly/1MvfTdx (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)