HONG KONG, April 25 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday eight companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (Stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price Repurchased share per share ASIA FINANCIAL 22/04/2016 338,000 HK$4.12 HK$4.06 BILLION IND 22/04/2016 246,000 HK$4.82 HK$4.62 BWI INT'L 22/04/2016 2,488,000 HK$0.216 HK$0.211 CHINA METAL 22/04/2016 1,460,000 HK$2.39 HK$2.35 CHINA WATER 22/04/2016 10,000 HK$3.49 N/A CITYCHAMP 22/04/2016 65,442,000 HK$1.15 N/A DINGYI GP INV 22/04/2016 1,670,000 HK$0.66 HK$0.65 GOLDEN EAGLE 22/04/2016 321,000 HK$8.95 HK$8.92 For full statement please click bit.ly/1SGLXxy (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)