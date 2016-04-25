HONG KONG, April 25 The Hong Kong stock exchange
said on Monday eight companies had repurchased their ordinary
shares in the market.
The following is a table regarding share buybacks:
Company Name Date of No. of Highest Lowest
(Stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price
Repurchased share per
share
ASIA FINANCIAL 22/04/2016 338,000 HK$4.12 HK$4.06
BILLION IND 22/04/2016 246,000 HK$4.82 HK$4.62
BWI INT'L 22/04/2016 2,488,000 HK$0.216 HK$0.211
CHINA METAL 22/04/2016 1,460,000 HK$2.39 HK$2.35
CHINA WATER 22/04/2016 10,000 HK$3.49 N/A
CITYCHAMP 22/04/2016 65,442,000 HK$1.15 N/A
DINGYI GP INV 22/04/2016 1,670,000 HK$0.66 HK$0.65
GOLDEN EAGLE 22/04/2016 321,000 HK$8.95 HK$8.92
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)