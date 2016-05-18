BRIEF-Effnetplattformen Dividend: new issue oversubscribed
* PROCEEDS FROM NEW ISSUE RISE TO SEK 23.5 MILLION BEFORE EMISSION COSTS
HONG KONG, May 18 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday 12 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (Stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price per Repurchased share share ASIA FINANCIAL 17/05/2016 654,000 HK$4.25 HK$4.21 BILLION IND 17/05/2016 56,000 HK$4.93 HK$4.83 CHINA AOYUAN 17/05/2016 6,500,000 HK$1.69 HK$1.65 CHINA WATER 17/05/2016 462,000 HK$3.96 HK$3.89 COUNTRY GARDEN 17/05/2016 4,569,000 HK$3.01 HK$3 HARMONICARE 17/05/2016 350,000 HK$5.65 HK$5.63 HYSAN DEV 17/05/2016 200,000 HK$32.2 HK$32.15 IGG 17/05/2016 440,000 HK$3.39 HK$3.35 SPRINGLAND 17/05/2016 1,122,000 HK$1.3 N/A SUN HUNG KAI CO 17/05/2016 1,236,000 HK$4.54 HK$4.52 TRAD CHI MED 17/05/2016 1,120,000 HK$3.64 HK$3.61 WING ON CO 17/05/2016 58,000 HK$22.9 HK$22.6 For full statement please click bit.ly/1R7ICjv (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 23 Toll Brothers Inc's profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates, boosted by robust demand and the U.S. luxury homebuilder raised its sales forecast for fiscal 2017.