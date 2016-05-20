BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 20 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday 12 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (Stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price per Repurchased share share BILLION IND 19/05/2016 24,000 HK$4.9 HK$4.85 BOSIDENG 19/05/2016 1,126,000 HK$0.6 N/A CHINA AOYUAN 19/05/2016 2,510,000 HK$1.7 HK$1.68 CHINA TRAVEL HK 19/05/2016 1,960,000 HK$2.19 HK$2.18 CHINA WATER 19/05/2016 354,000 HK$3.94 HK$3.9 CONSUN PHARMA 19/05/2016 556,000 HK$4.06 HK$3.99 HARMONICARE 19/05/2016 700,000 HK$5.69 HK$5.61 HYSAN DEV 19/05/2016 200,000 HK$31.9 HK$31.8 IGG 19/05/2016 564,000 HK$3.4 HK$3.38 SPRINGLAND 19/05/2016 1,500,000 HK$1.28 HK$1.23 SUN HUNG KAI CO 19/05/2016 837,000 HK$4.53 HK$4.52 TIANNENG POWER 19/05/2016 1,354,000 HK$6.06 HK$5.92 For full statement please click bit.ly/1rXWTuR (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.