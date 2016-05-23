HONG KONG, May 23 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday 15 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (Stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price per Repurchased share share BILLION IND 2016/05/20 22,000 HK$4.88 HK$4.82 CHINA AOYUAN 2016/05/20 260,000 HK$1.69 N/A CHINA EB INT'L 2016/05/20 1,000,000 HK$7.99 HK$7.78 CHINA INV DEV 2016/05/20 8,420,000 HK$0.114 HK$0.113 CHINA WATER 2016/05/20 370,000 HK$3.93 HK$3.89 COGOBUY 2016/05/20 848,000 HK$10.96 HK$10.7 CONSUN PHARMA 2016/05/20 340,000 HK$4.05 HK$4 HARMONICARE 2016/05/20 400,000 HK$5.66 HK$5.64 HYSAN DEV 2016/05/20 100,000 HK$32.1 HK$31.85 IGG 2016/05/20 1,410,000 HK$3.44 HK$3.39 MACAU LEGEND 2016/05/20 161,000 HK$0.95 HK$0.94 SPRINGLAND 2016/05/20 2,263,000 HK$1.23 HK$1.2 SUN HUNG KAI CO 2016/05/20 275,000 HK$4.54 HK$4.53 SUNLIGHT REIT 2016/05/20 96,000 HK$4.12 N/A TRAD CHI MED 2016/05/20 3,572,000 HK$3.61 HK$3.52 For full statement please click bit.ly/1sxebPw (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)