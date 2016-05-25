HONG KONG, May 25 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday 15 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (Stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price per Repurchased share share ALLIED PPT (HK) 24/05/2016 40,00 HK$1.46 N/A ASIA FINANCIAL 24/05/2016 2,122,000 HK$4.25 HK$4.2 BILLION IND 24/05/2016 22,000 HK$4.91 HK$4.86 CHINA WATER 24/05/2016 382,000 HK$3.97 HK$3.9 COUNTRY GARDEN 24/05/2016 3,615,000 HK$3 HK$2.99 GOLDEN EAGLE 24/05/2016 9,000 HK$8.24 HK$8.21 HARMONICARE 24/05/2016 300,000 HK$5.67 HK$5.66 HYSAN DEV 24/05/2016 86,000 HK$31.9 HK$31.65 IGG 24/05/2016 1,214,000 HK$3.47 HK$3.46 MACAU LEGEND 24/05/2016 668,000 HK$0.95 N/A NATIONAL ELEC H 24/05/2016 300,000 HK$0.89 N/A SPRINGLAND 24/05/2016 626,000 HK$1.2 N/A SUN HUNG KAI CO 24/05/2016 47,000 HK$4.55 N/A TRAD CHI MED 24/05/2016 2,916,000 HK$3.56 HK$3.5 WING ON CO 24/05/2016 45,000 HK$22.85 HK$22.65 For full statement please click bit.ly/1XTR4L5 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)