HONG KONG, May 26 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday
11 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market.
The following is a table regarding share buybacks:
Company name Date of No. of Highest Lowest
(Stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price per
Repurchased share share
ALLIED GROUP 25/05/2016 2,000 HK$38.2 N/A
ALLIED PPT (HK) 25/05/2016 100,000 HK$1.46 N/A
ASIA FINANCIAL 25/05/2016 202,000 HK$4.32 HK$4.3
BILLION IND 25/05/2016 16,000 HK$4.86 N/A
CHINA WATER 25/05/2016 500,000 HK$3.96 HK$3.88
CONSUN PHARMA 25/05/2016 536,000 HK$4.01 HK$3.9
COUNTRY GARDEN 25/05/2016 18,775,000 HK$3.02 HK$3.01
GOLDEN EAGLE 25/05/2016 14,000 HK$8.24 HK$8.2
IGG 25/05/2016 605,000 HK$3.55 HK$3.53
SPRINGLAND 25/05/2016 700,000 HK$1.13 HK$1.12
SUN HUNG KAI CO 25/05/2016 76,000 HK$4.58 HK$4.56
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)