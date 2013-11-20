HONG KONG, Nov 20 The Hong Kong stock exchange
said on Wednesday three companies had repurchased their ordinary
shares in the market.
The following is a table regarding share buybacks:
No. of Highest Lowest
Company name Date of Securities Price Price
(Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share
----------- ---------- ----------- --------- ---------
COL CAPITAL 2013-11-19 60,000 HK$2.15 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
FANTASIA 2013-11-19 47,146,500 HK$1.55 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
SBI HLDGS-DRS 2013-11-19 140 JPY1,238.0 N/A
=============================================================
For full statement please click:
here
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu)