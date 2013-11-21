HONG KONG Nov 21 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday four companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market.

The following is a table regarding share buybacks:

No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- COL CAPITAL 2013-11-20 8,000 HK$2.15 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- FANTASIA 2013-11-20 69,999,000 HK$1.55 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- O-NET COMM GP 2013-11-20 396,000 HK$1.5 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- SBI HLDGS-DRS 2013-11-20 120 JPY1,266.0 N/A ============================================================= For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Twinnie Siu)