HONG KONG Nov 21 The Hong Kong stock exchange
said on Thursday four companies had repurchased their ordinary
shares in the market.
The following is a table regarding share buybacks:
No. of Highest Lowest
Company name Date of Securities Price Price
(Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share
----------- ---------- ----------- --------- ---------
COL CAPITAL 2013-11-20 8,000 HK$2.15 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
FANTASIA 2013-11-20 69,999,000 HK$1.55 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
O-NET COMM GP 2013-11-20 396,000 HK$1.5 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------
SBI HLDGS-DRS 2013-11-20 120 JPY1,266.0 N/A
=============================================================
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu)