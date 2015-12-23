HONG KONG Dec 23 Hong Kong securities regulator
and United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
have agreed to boost cross-border supervision, the two bodies
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Such agreements aim at make it easier for firms engaged in
cross-border trading to comply with the myriad of rules
governing markets that were brought in after the 2008 financial
crisis.
The agreement covers regulated markets, trading platforms,
central counterparties among others, the statement said, adding
that it does not create any legally binding obligations or
supersede domestic law.
"No domestic secrecy or blocking laws or regulations should
prevent an authority from providing assistance to the other
authority," the statement added.
