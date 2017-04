Joshua Wong (R), a student leader from Scholarism, speaks to reporters as he and other protesters wait for the arrival of bailiffs under court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG Hong Kong student protest leaders Joshua Wong and Lester Shum were arrested on Wednesday as police cleared pro-democracy demonstrators from a site in the city's Mong Kok district, the Facebook accounts of two student groups said.

Wong and Shum were among a small group of students at the heart of the pro-democracy protests that have blocked major thoroughfares in the Asian financial hub since the end of August.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Venus Wu; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Alex Richardson)