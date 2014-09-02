HONG KONG, Sept 2 Hong Kong police said on Tuesday they arrested 19 people during scuffles with pro-democracy activists prompted by China's decision not to allow the Asian financial hub to choose its next leader.

The 19, aged between 20 and 45, were arrested on Monday for illegal assembly, trying to force their way on to a carriageway, charging a police line and for pushing barriers, a police spokeswoman said.

Media in the territory reported the arrests of a further three at home.

There were no reports of injuries in the clashes.

Police used pepper spray to disperse activists as Hong Kong centre braces for a wave of disruptive protests against China's decision.

Hong Kong is in the midst of a political upheaval as activists in the former British colony push for full democracy. Beijing has said it will allow a vote, but only for pre-screened candidates. (Reporting by Tyrone Siu and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Nick Macfie)