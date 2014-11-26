CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Trading firm Virtu Financial to buy KCG for about $1.4 bln
April 20 Virtu Financial Inc said it would buy rival KCG Holdings Inc in a $1.4 billion deal that brings together two major players in the U.S. electronic trading space.
HONG KONG Nov 26 Hong Kong student protest leaders Joshua Wong and Lester Shum were arrested on Wednesday as police cleared pro-democracy demonstrators from a site in the city's Mong Kok district, the Facebook accounts of two student groups said.
Wong and Shum were among a small group of students at the heart of the pro-democracy protests that have blocked major thoroughfares in the Asian financial hub since the end of August. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Venus Wu; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Alex Richardson)
April 20 Virtu Financial Inc said it would buy rival KCG Holdings Inc in a $1.4 billion deal that brings together two major players in the U.S. electronic trading space.
LONDON, April 20 Taxi app Uber could face an increase in operator licence fees in London under proposed changes by the city's transport authority, the latest in a series of moves by regulators to rein in a firm that has disrupted the traditional taxi industry.