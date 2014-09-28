By Elzio Barreto and Michelle Price
| HONG KONG, Sept 28
HONG KONG, Sept 28 Some Hong Kong financial
firms advised staff to work from home on Monday or go to
secondary offices after thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators
blocked parts of the city and clashed with police.
Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas on Sunday to try
to disperse protesters who have launched what they term a "new
era" of civil disobedience to pressure Beijing into granting
full democracy for the former British colony.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, whose offices overlook one of the
main protest sites, told staff to "be cautious and avoid large
gatherings" and advised managers to consider measures including
working from home, at clients' offices or at an alternative
location, according to an email from the firm seen by Reuters.
Companies including consultants EY and CITIC Securities
International, which are across the street from Hong Kong
government headquarters where student activists started the
protests, also told their staff to work remotely.
"In order to ensure continuity of our business operations,
our colleagues based at the Citic Tower will work at One Island
East office/from home, as a contingency in the event of any
traffic disruption," EY said in statement.
DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest bank, will
temporarily suspend services at its branch in the Admiralty
neighborhood because of instability in the area, a bank
spokesman said.
ROAD BLOCKS
As the clashes continued into the night, buildings in Hong
Kong's financial district that are home to several investment
banks, brokerages and law firms were free of protesters, but
police were stationed near the towers that house the city's
central bank and stock exchange.
Some roads were also blocked to prevent protesters from
spilling into the financial district.
The ground floor entrances to the Cheung Kong Center, where
Goldman Sachs and the Securities and Futures Commission are
headquartered, were barricaded off, while the atrium below
HSBC's headquarters, a popular Sunday hangout area, was shut.
Firms including Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Morgan
Stanley located across the harbour from the financial district
and outside Hong Kong island were likely to face less problems,
although some employees might struggle to get to work.
Financial firms are required to have business continuity
plans (BCP) to deal with different types of emergencies, and
several companies said they expected no disruption.
"We have a robust existing BCP and expect business as usual
tomorrow," said a spokesman for UBS in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx) said it had
"contingency measures for different scenarios", but declined to
give details. A person familiar with the HKEx plans expected
limited problems as most trading is done electronically.
The Big Four accounting firms took out adverts in Hong Kong
newspapers in June, calling on those seeking greater democracy
to resolve disputes through dialogue, warning that foreign
multinationals and investors might leave the territory because
of the protests.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Jucca, Grace Li and Saikat
Chatterjee in Hong Kong and Saeed Azhar in Singapore; Editing by
Crispian Balmer)