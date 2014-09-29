Tens of thousands of protesters occupy the main street leading to the financial Central district from Wanchai district (seen at background) outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

BEIJING China opposes any external force supporting "illegal movements" such as Occupy Central, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday in reference to the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, amid massive protests in the former British colony.

Hua Chunying, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman, said Beijing was also opposed to external interference in China's affairs by any foreign country.

Hong Kong democracy protesters defied volleys of tear gas and police baton-charges to stand firm in the centre of the global financial hub in one of the biggest political challenges for Beijing since the Tiananmen Square crackdown 25 years ago.

