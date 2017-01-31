(Repeats to additional subscribers)
HONG KONG Jan 31 A missing China-born
billionaire was quoted by state media on Tuesday as saying he
had not been abducted from Hong Kong by mainland Chinese agents
as some news outlets had reported but was receiving medical
treatment.
Mystery surrounds the whereabouts of Xiao Jianhua, who was
last seen in Hong Kong on Friday when some overseas Chinese news
outlets reported he was taken by Chinese agents from the luxury
Four Seasons hotel.
Chinese news portal Cankao Xiaoxi, published by the official
Xinhua news agency, cited Xiao's Beijing-based Tomorrow Group as
saying in a statement on its verified WeChat account that the
billionaire had "not been abducted" and had not been taken to
mainland China.
It added he was "currently abroad being medically treated."
The statement, dated Tuesday, was no longer available on the
WeChat account when Reuters tried to verify it.
It did not disclose where Xiao was, nor where he was
receiving treatment. The statement also cited Xiao, who is in
his mid-40s, as saying that he was a Canadian citizen, a Hong
Kong resident and holds a diplomatic passport.
A spokesman for Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia
Freeland said Canada was aware of the reports and consular
officials were in contact with authorities to gather additional
information and provide assistance.
Further details cannot be released for privacy reasons, said
spokesman Joseph Pickerill.
When contacted about Xiao's case, the Hong Kong police said
a report had been filed on Jan. 28, an investigation was opened
into the matter and Chinese authorities had been approached to
ascertain his "situation in mainland China".
The police did not identify Xiao by name, but said "family
members" requested the case be closed a day later. Police will
continue to look into the matter.
Xiao, who runs financial group Tomorrow Holdings, is ranked
32nd on the 2016 Hurun China rich list, China's equivalent of
the Forbes list, with a net worth of $5.97 billion.
While Xiao's circumstances remain unclear, some media
outlets have drawn parallels with the disappearance more than a
year ago of five Hong Kong-based booksellers who had published
books critical of China's leaders.
Calls to the Ministry of Public Security in Beijing went
unanswered with China in the middle of the week-long Lunar New
Year holiday.
It was not immediately clear how Xiao had left Hong Kong.
Hong Kong's Security Bureau said in a statement to Reuters
police were investigating.
(Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom, additional reporting by Leah
Schnurr in Ottawa; Editing by Mike Collett-White and Cynthia
Osterman)