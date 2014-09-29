(Adds more detail from statement)
LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's Foreign Office said on
Monday it was important for Hong Kong to maintain the right to
demonstrate following its worst unrest since China resumed
control of the former British colony in 1997.
"The British government is concerned about the situation in
Hong Kong and is monitoring events carefully," it said in a
statement after police used tear gas and baton charges against
democracy protesters.
The statement said it was Britain's position that under the
Sino-British Joint Declaration, which set out arrangements for
the transfer of sovereignty over the territory, Hong Kong's
"prosperity and security" were underpinned by fundamental rights
which included the right to demonstrate.
"It is important for Hong Kong to preserve these rights and
for Hong Kong people to exercise them within the law," the
statement said.
It added: "These freedoms are best guaranteed by the
transition to universal suffrage. We hope that the upcoming
consultation period will produce arrangements which allow a
meaningful advance for democracy in Hong Kong, and we encourage
all parties to engage constructively in discussion to that end."
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)