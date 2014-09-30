By Sui-Lee Wee
| BEIJING, Sept 30
BEIJING, Sept 30 China's censors, who have
barred most online discussion of the pro-democracy protests in
Hong Kong, have so far not blocked searches for the movement's
"Umbrella Revolution" nickname, although it may not survive much
longer.
Chinese Internet users were still able to post under the
hashtag "Umbrella Revolution" in Chinese and English on Sina
Weibo, China's popular Twitter-like microblogging service, on
Monday and Tuesday.
China blocks popular foreign sites like Facebook, Twitter
and YouTube, fearing the uncensored sharing of images and
information among the nation's more than 600 million users could
cause social instability.
Umbrellas became the symbol of the Hong Kong movement after
tens of thousands of protesters used them to shield themselves
from pepper spray and tear gas fired by police on Sunday.
Colourful representations of umbrellas have since sprung up
on social media around the world, including on Sina Weibo where
users often abbreviate words like Hong Kong and Beijing in an
apparent bid not to attract the attention of censors.
"Facing a strong opponent, we can only use umbrellas!" said
a user on Sina Weibo.
Another said: "Let BJ see the light #umbrella revolution#",
in an apparent reference to Beijing.
Others found creative ways to jump what has been dubbed
China's "Great Firewall", the cloak of Internet security used to
block access to things authorities deem too sensitive.
"Ti*n*men Echoes: H*ng K*ng," said a user on Sina Weibo,
referring to Beijing's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy
protests in Tiananmen Square in China's capital in 1989.
It was unclear why the "Umbrella Revolution" search remained
open on Sina Weibo while it was blocked on Tencent Weibo,
another popular microblogging service.
On Sina Weibo and Tencent Weibo, search results for "Occupy
Central", a catch-all phrase for the Hong Kong protests, showed
a page that said "according to relevant laws, regulations and
policies, search results are not displayed".
On Sunday, users reported that Facebook's photo sharing app
Instagram was inaccessible on the Chinese mainland.
King-wa Fu, assistant professor at the University of Hong
Kong's Journalism and Media Centre, said it was likely censors
had not yet realised the popularity of the phrase "Umbrella
Revolution", which was coined by international media.
"It takes time for the censors to recognise that the
umbrella has some special meaning, referring to 'Occupy
Central'," said Fu, who runs WeiboScope, a project that analyses
censored posts in China.
"I think it's just a matter of time, today or tomorrow.
Umbrella will become a sensitive word," he told Reuters.
Chinese media has largely limited its coverage of the Hong
Kong protests to government condemnations and state-run media
has published few photos of the protests.
Data from China's top search engine Baidu showed that the
search volume for "Occupy Central" jumped more than 20-fold
between Friday and Sunday.
(Additional reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Paul Tait)