A protester carries a wooden board during a confrontation with riot police at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

HONG KONG Hong Kong police dismantled barricades, pulled down tents and cleared protesters from a demonstration site in the crowded Mong Kok district on Wednesday, Reuters witnesses said.

Traffic along Nathan Road, which had been blocked at the Mong Kok site since late September, began flowing again. The clearance operation took slightly more than three hours.

