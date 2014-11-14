BEIJING Nov 14 China will temporarily exempt
taxes on profits made from a landmark scheme linking Shanghai
and Hong Kong stock exchanges, the finance ministry said on
Friday.
The Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect, to be launched on Nov.
17, will allow international investors to trade Shanghai-listed
shares via the Hong Kong stock exchange and mainland investors
to dabble in Hong Kong shares via the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The ministry said in a statement that business tax on
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and Renminbi
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) schemes, the
two main avenues currently available for foreigners to invest in
China, will also be temporarily exempted.
(Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi, Koh Guiqing; Writing by Kazunori
Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)