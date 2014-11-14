* Policy removes big point of concern for foreign investors
By Pete Sweeney and Michelle Price
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Nov 14 China will
temporarily exempt taxes on profits made from a landmark scheme
linking the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, the finance
ministry said on Friday, removing a potential stumbling block
for global investors eager to directly buy Chinese stocks for
the first time.
Market players cheered the announcement, though Chinese
regulators left themselves wiggle room to apply a tax to foreign
investors at a later date.
The Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect, to be launched on Nov.
17, will let international investors trade Shanghai-listed
shares via the Hong Kong stock exchange, and mainland investors
to trade in Hong Kong shares via the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
While the programme will be constrained by quotas initially,
analysts say it has the potential to create the world's
third-largest stock market if the two boards are fully
integrated.
But there have been major concerns over implementation, the
impact of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, and tax policy
for the scheme.
Clarity on tax policy had been anxiously awaited, especially
as the programme is set to launch on Monday.
Individuals and companies in Hong Kong buying shares in
Shanghai will be temporarily exempted from paying income tax on
gains for an unspecified period.
China's exemption of capital gains taxes "removes a huge
concern for investors and brokers," said Nick Ronalds, head of
equities for the Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets
Association in Hong Kong.
"Launching the scheme with tax uncertainty looming would
have been a major obstacle for investors and removes a big
source of risk and uncertainty," he said.
Beijing's statement said that mainland individuals buying
shares in Hong Kong through the programme would be exempt from
income tax for three years, but will be liable for tax on
dividends.
The statement also said that business tax on Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and Renminbi Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) schemes - the two main
avenues currently available for foreigners to invest in Chinese
stocks - will also be temporarily exempted.
Mainland companies will be taxed on profits and dividends
earned through the scheme, based on China's Enterprise Income
Tax law, according to a Q&A that the Finance Ministry issued
along with its announcement.
However, tax experts say that this law doesn't directly
apply a separate tax to profits from share sales.
Investors on both sides will be liable for stamp duties, and
Hong Kong investors will be taxed 10 percent on dividends earned
from mainland investments, according to the announcement.
In the Q&A, the ministry said that the goal of the tax
policy was to support development of the connect scheme, promote
liberalisation of the capital account and create fair tax
treatment for investors under the connector and the QFII/RQFII
schemes.
"I have to say, this is not bad," said Brian Ingram, chief
investment officer at Ping An Russell Investments in Shanghai,
in reaction to the announcement.
He pointed out that the MOF's mention of the risk of "unfair
tax policy" suggested regulators want to give QFII and RQFII
formal equal treatment with participants in the stock connect
programme.
"This can definitely be a positive boost for participation
in the A-share market," Ingram said.
ENDURING UNCERTAINTIES
Some industry executives said the lack of a firm timeline
for foreign investor tax exemptions worried them.
"Clearly, it is not a permanent change and we have seen
China revoke exemptions on tax in the past," said James
Badenach, partner in the financial services tax division at EY
in Hong Kong. But he added that the announcement was a step in
the right direction.
Nor did the announcement say what would be done with profits
earned previously under the QFII and RQFII schemes; industry
insiders say that most institutional investors have escrowed
between 10-15 percent of profits in case a tax is announced.
"For long-established QFII investors, this announcement may
be a bit frustrating: there is still no clarity on what should
be done with the $400m-1.2 billion that QFII asset managers have
withheld for previous years," said Stephen Baron of Z-Ben
Advisors, a fund consultancy focused on the China market.
It's unclear how much of a boost the tax incentive will give
to mainland investment in Hong Kong.
Mainland investors have been hesitant to invest in overseas
stocks through the current Qualified Domestic Institutional
Investor (QDII) scheme, which allows Chinese stock punters to
buy shares overseas through mutual funds.
Analysts believe they will be similarly wary of investing in
Hong Kong shares in the first phase of programme launch, leading
to concerns about the impact of one-way flows on the pool of
offshore yuan in Hong Kong.
(Additional reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Guiqing in
BEIJING; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Richard Borsuk)