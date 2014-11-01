HONG KONG Nov 1 Chinese regulators will allow
foreign firms access to the yuan-denominated credit card
clearing business from August next year, Hong Kong's South China
Morning Post newspaper reported on Saturday.
The paper quoted a source from China's largest credit card
supplier, Goldpac Group, saying People's Bank of China (PBOC
officials had informed them of the date in September.
"When the central bank gives a date, they always follow
through with that," the source, an unidentified department head,
was quoted as saying.
The Post's report follows an announcement by China's
cabinet, the State Council, on Wednesday that China would open
up its market for clearing domestic bank card transactions.
The State Council announced that foreign firms that met its
criteria could set up their own clearing companies but no date
or other details were announced.
The move will effectively break state-owned China UnionPay's
monopoly over the business, potentially benefiting foreign
companies such as Visa Inc and Mastercard in a booming market
worth more than $1 trillion a year.
China had promised to open the market after criticism from
the World Trade Organisation in 2012.
The international trade watchdog upheld U.S. complaints that
the U.S. bank card suppliers were discriminated against in the
electronic payments market in favour of China UnionPay.
The WTO rejected a U.S. claim that UnionPay was an
"across-the-board monopoly supplier" of all yuan transactions.
The PBOC has yet to comment on the date, the South China
Morning Post reported.
(Reporting By Greg Torode; Editing by Robert Birsel)