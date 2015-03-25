By Clare Baldwin and Donny Kwok
| HONG KONG, March 25
Wednesday the city was prepared for a fresh flareup of
pro-democracy street protests, while issuing a call to arms
against opposition democratic lawmakers who have disrupted
government policy-making in the legislature.
Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying's comments to a high-profile
investment conference just days before the internationally
renowned Hong Kong Rugby Sevens tournament, comes as a holdout
group of protesters steadily build up their presence outside the
city's government headquarters.
"Will 'Occupy' resurrect itself?," Leung asked investors and
bankers at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference. "The
Hong Kong government as always maintains its preparedness but I
can say that the public, if 'Occupy' happens again, will not be
sympathetic."
Leung also urged voters to expel democratic lawmakers in
city-wide legislative elections next year, highlighting the
bitter political divisions that have emerged in the Asian
financial hub after last year's pro-democracy protests, when
activists seized and blockaded major roads for 79 days.
Some activists have pledged to relaunch a second wave of
civil disobedience protests this summer when the administration
presents a proposal for how the next chief executive will be
elected that is widely expected to mirror an earlier one by
Beijing.
China wants candidates to be pre-screened by a small
committee stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists, a model decried as
fake "Chinese-style" democracy by the street activists.
China promised Hong Kong "universal suffrage" and
wide-ranging freedoms under a so-called "one-country, two
systems" model, when the former British colony was returned to
China in 1997.
In an attempt to pressure the government over the proposal,
democratic lawmakers have stalled funding for infrastructure
projects and things like a new innovation and technology bureau.
"For those of you who are registered voters, vote them out
next year ... Go to the polling stations and vote them out,"
Leung warned during the investor conference.
Over the past few week, activists have begun expanding their
camp outside government headquarters, which had been the main
site for the 'Occupy' movement before it was largely cleared
away in December.
A "public library" for students has now been set up on a
pavement with books, desks and chairs laid out in neat rows
drawing growing crowds of students daily. More tents and protest
art have also sprung up in the vicinity in recent weeks.
Some observers expect more young activists to re-join the
cause during the summer vacation.
"It will grow bigger," said Simon Wong, a 71-year-old
organiser of the library and study room.
(Editing by James Pomfret; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)