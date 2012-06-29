* China lets ETFs trade in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen
* Two funds approved to launch funds tracking HK indexes
* Yuan-denominated RQFII funds to track Hong Kong A-shares
By Lee Chyen Yee and Pete Sweeney
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI June 29 China has approved
mutual listings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Hong Kong and
mainland exchanges, part of Beijing's plans to boost financial
exchanges on both sides, Hong Kong's Securities and Futures
Commission (SFC) said on Friday.
The long-expected regulatory nod comes as Chinese President
Hu Jintao is visiting Hong Kong to attend the ceremony marking
the 15th anniversary of the city's return from British rule.
"The SFC welcomes the China Securities Regulatory
Commission's approval today of two ETFs to be listed on the
Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges that will invest directly
in Hong Kong-listed stocks, each tracking a Hong Kong stock
index," the SFC said in a statement.
Chinese investors can already buy overseas stocks and bonds
through funds available under the Qualified Domestic
Institutional Investor (QDII) programme.
However, the newly approved products, which are part of the
QDII programme, are likely to be more liquid because ETFs can be
traded on Chinese bourses much like stocks.
Two fund management companies have been approved by the CSRC
to create funds to track Hong Kong indexes.
E Fund Management Co will launch an ETF that tracks the Hang
Seng China Enterprises Index, to be listed on the
Shanghai stock exchange.
China Asset Management Co will launch a similar product that
tracks the Hang Seng Index, to trade on the Shenzhen
exchange.
The SFC also said it had authorised listing in Hong Kong of
the first Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(RQFII) A-share ETFs, yuan-denominated products that will track
mainland indexes and trade in Hong Kong.
The Chinese securities regulator, known as CSRC, had given
approval in April but the SFC waited until Friday to give its
nod.
Having the new type of ETFs available will "broaden the
range of renminbi investment products in Hong Kong, offering
Hong Kong investors an alternative channel to invest in the
A-share market," said Mrs Alexa Lam, the SFC's deputy chief
executive officer and executive director of policy, China and
investment products.
Chinese fund managers have been preparing for the launch of
cross-border ETFs for years. Other ETF products in the pipeline
are designed to track some of the world's top indices including
the Standard & Poor's 500 index, the Dow Jones Industrial
Average index, the FTSE 100 Index and Japan's
TOPIX Core 30 index.
Some analysts said that the impact of cross-border ETFs may
be limited initially as many Chinese investors, burned during
the 2008-2009 financial crisis, remain wary about overseas
investment.
"We think that these ETFs will not see that much demand from
investors. If you look at the correlation between domestic and
Hong Kong market performance, it's very high, plus a lot of
companies listed in Hong Kong are Chinese anyway," said Winnie
Deng, analyst at Z-Ben Advisors, which covers the offshore yuan
fund market.
"Also everybody is getting out of equities, so investors
will probably not will be there to support the launch of the
first two funds," she added.
China's foreign exchange regulator has approved a combined
QDII quota of $76.4 billion as of April 16.
At present, applications are capped at $1 billion per fund,
but fund management companies have been hoping Beijing radically
increases the cap to around $5 billion, Deng said.
(Additional reporting by Alison Leung in HONG KONG and Samual
Shen in SHANGHAI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)