BEIJING, March 27 China's securities regulator said on Friday it would allow mainland mutual funds to invest in Hong Kong stocks via the Shanghai-Hong Kong connect scheme.

The move would promote product and business innovation, Deng Ge, spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told a news conference in Beijing. (Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and John Ruwitch; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)