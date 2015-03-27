BRIEF-Banco BPM to partially reimburse investors who opted out from merger
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
BEIJING, March 27 China's securities regulator said on Friday it would allow mainland mutual funds to invest in Hong Kong stocks via the Shanghai-Hong Kong connect scheme.
The move would promote product and business innovation, Deng Ge, spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told a news conference in Beijing. (Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and John Ruwitch; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
ATHENS, May 11 The conclusion of Greece's second bailout review will help the country outperform a downwardly revised EU forecast for 2.1 percent growth this year, a government spokesman said on Thursday.