HONG KONG Dec 18 The Hong Kong securities
regulator said on Friday it had approved the first batch of
funds under a Hong Kong-China mutual fund recognition scheme, in
a landmark development that further opens up China's capital
markets.
The Securities and Futures Commission said in a statement it
had approved four mainland Chinese funds that can be offered to
the public in the financial centre under the scheme.
Earlier on Friday, China's securities regulator said it had
approved the first three Hong Kong funds to be offered to
mainland Chinese investors under the scheme.
"The MRF (Mutual Recognition of Funds) initiative is a major
breakthrough in the opening up of the mainland's funds market to
offshore funds," the SFC said. "It will open up a new frontier
for the mainland and Hong Kong asset management industries and
make available a wider selection of fund products to investors
in both markets."
