* Total of 7 funds approved for mutual recognition scheme

* Scheme gives global asset managers access to Chinese investors (Adds details on tax guidelines, changes dateline)

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Dec 18 The Hong Kong and Chinese securities regulators said on Friday they had approved the first batch of funds under a Hong Kong-China mutual fund recognition scheme, in a landmark development that further opens up China's capital markets.

The scheme, which regulators first started discussing in 2012, will allow global asset managers to secure a bigger slice of money available for investment in China while also giving Chinese managers an opportunity to expand overseas.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement it had approved four mainland Chinese funds that can be offered to the public in the financial centre under the scheme.

The funds are ChinaAMC Return Securities Investment Fund; GF Industry Leaders Mixed Assets Fund; HSBC Jintrust Large Cap Equity Securities Investment Fund; and ICBCCS China Core Value Mixed Fund, according to the SFC website.

Earlier on Friday, China's securities regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said it had approved the first three Hong Kong funds to be offered to mainland Chinese investors under the scheme.

"The MRF (Mutual Recognition of Funds) initiative is a major breakthrough in the opening up of the mainland's funds market to offshore funds," the SFC said. "It will open up a new frontier for the mainland and Hong Kong asset management industries and make available a wider selection of fund products to investors in both markets."

TAX TREATMENT

China's Ministry of Finance issued a series of tax guidelines for the new scheme.

Hong Kong investors in mainland based funds will be temporarily exempt from taxes on gains from buying or selling fund units under the scheme, which was launched on Friday.

Mainland retail, but not corporate, investors in Hong Kong based funds would be subject to a 20 percent tax on dividends, but would be exempt from taxes on gains from the sale of fund units for three years.

Fund managers started to submit applications for the scheme in July, but the approval process was delayed amid turmoil in China's stock market, according to market insiders.

Under the rules of the scheme, a fund must have at least 200 million yuan ($32 million) in assets, and the value of shares/units in the fund sold to investors in the other's market cannot exceed 50 percent of the fund's total assets.

About 100 Hong Kong-domiciled funds and 850 mainland Chinese funds are qualified for the scheme, according to the CSRC.

Although the scheme has been hailed as another milestone in the opening up of China's capital markets, many fund managers have said they will enter the Chinese market slowly with one or two funds at first due to uncertain demand and operational hurdles. (Reporting by Michelle Price in HONG KONG and Nathaniel Taplin in SHANGHAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jacqueline Wong)