* Total of 7 funds approved for mutual recognition scheme
* Scheme gives global asset managers access to Chinese
investors
(Adds details on tax guidelines, changes dateline)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Dec 18 The Hong Kong and
Chinese securities regulators said on Friday they had approved
the first batch of funds under a Hong Kong-China mutual fund
recognition scheme, in a landmark development that further opens
up China's capital markets.
The scheme, which regulators first started discussing in
2012, will allow global asset managers to secure a bigger slice
of money available for investment in China while also giving
Chinese managers an opportunity to expand overseas.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a
statement it had approved four mainland Chinese funds that can
be offered to the public in the financial centre under the
scheme.
The funds are ChinaAMC Return Securities Investment Fund; GF
Industry Leaders Mixed Assets Fund; HSBC Jintrust Large Cap
Equity Securities Investment Fund; and ICBCCS China Core Value
Mixed Fund, according to the SFC website.
Earlier on Friday, China's securities regulator, the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said it had approved
the first three Hong Kong funds to be offered to mainland
Chinese investors under the scheme.
"The MRF (Mutual Recognition of Funds) initiative is a major
breakthrough in the opening up of the mainland's funds market to
offshore funds," the SFC said. "It will open up a new frontier
for the mainland and Hong Kong asset management industries and
make available a wider selection of fund products to investors
in both markets."
TAX TREATMENT
China's Ministry of Finance issued a series of tax
guidelines for the new scheme.
Hong Kong investors in mainland based funds will be
temporarily exempt from taxes on gains from buying or selling
fund units under the scheme, which was launched on Friday.
Mainland retail, but not corporate, investors in Hong Kong
based funds would be subject to a 20 percent tax on dividends,
but would be exempt from taxes on gains from the sale of fund
units for three years.
Fund managers started to submit applications for the scheme
in July, but the approval process was delayed amid turmoil in
China's stock market, according to market insiders.
Under the rules of the scheme, a fund must have at least 200
million yuan ($32 million) in assets, and the value of
shares/units in the fund sold to investors in the other's market
cannot exceed 50 percent of the fund's total assets.
About 100 Hong Kong-domiciled funds and 850 mainland Chinese
funds are qualified for the scheme, according to the CSRC.
Although the scheme has been hailed as another milestone in
the opening up of China's capital markets, many fund managers
have said they will enter the Chinese market slowly with one or
two funds at first due to uncertain demand and operational
hurdles.
(Reporting by Michelle Price in HONG KONG and Nathaniel Taplin
in SHANGHAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jacqueline
Wong)